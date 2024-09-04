Watch Now
Massive fire engulfs commercial building in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Firefighters responded to massive commercial fire in Muskegon Wednesday afternoon.

The fire happened in the 1600 block of Messler Street, according to the Muskegon Fire Department (MFD).

We’re told the building was fully engulfed and black smoke billowed over the building when firefighters arrived.

We’re told a man was using a cutting torch to perform maintenance on a semi-trailer when he noticed the wall had caught fire. He managed to vacate the building unharmed. An explosion reportedly occurred shortly after.

