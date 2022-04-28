Man takes plea agreement in drug-smuggling scheme

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A man accused of smuggling drugs into the United States has entered into a plea agreement.

Court documents say Phillip Leonowens sought a low-cost method to obtain Modafinil, a drug typically prescribed to treat narcolepsy. In late 2018 or early 2019, Leonowens learned he could do so by purchasing and reselling drugs through ExpressPCT.com as advised by an acquaintance who owned and operated the site, documents explain.

The acquaintance, identified as Brendon Gagne, reportedly enlisted others like Leonowens to help him.

We’re told Leonowens took part by receiving several packages of drugs from across the world, and every time he obtained a package, he kept some of the Modafinil and sent the rest to others.

The documents also say Leonowens helped Gagne enlist more coconspirators in the scheme.

The participants in this scheme reportedly received discounted drugs and Bitcoin as payment.

Leonowens faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and the greater amount of a $250,000 fine or twice the amount of what was gained or lost from the scheme, according to documents.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube