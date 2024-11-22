Man stabbed multiple times in Egelston Township, suspect arrested in Detroit

EGLESTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A suspect is in custody following a stabbing in Egelston Township this week.

The stabbing happened Thursday in the 4000 block of Laketon Avenue before 6:30 p.m., according to the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).

We’re told a man was stabbed numerous times by someone he knew. The suspect ran off before deputies arrived. The victim’s condition was not specified.

Deputies say police arrested the suspect in Detroit.

MCSO extends their gratitude to the Detroit Police Department for the help with apprehending the suspect.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube