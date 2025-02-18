Man heating home with stove rescued from Carbon Monoxide poisoning

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The current blast of arctic air is making all of us look for more ways to stay warm, but one man in Muskegon Heights had to be rescued from his heating method because it put his life at risk.

A man heating his home with the stove had been filling the house with high level of Carbon Monoxide, knocking him unconscious, according to police.

Two officers with the Muskegon Heights Police Department were sent to a home on Broadway Avenue near Wood Street on Saturday to check on a man who hadn't been heard from in two weeks.

Officer Amiya Overstreet and Officers Mitch Wilson found the home vacant, but a neighbor told them the man moved to a home on Superior Street, just north of Hackley Avenue.

When the officers got to that home, they found the man laying on the kitchen floor. They provided life-saving measures to him.

That man is expected to fully recover.

The stove he used to heat the home was releasing Carbon Monoxide into the air. The heat reading on the appliance registered at 187 degrees.

