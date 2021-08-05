Man found guilty of 2019 murder of Muskegon teenager

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A man was convicted of first-degree murder in a Muskegon teenager’s death from 2019.

Jainautica Watkins was found guilty Tuesday, according to Muskegon County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Tim Maat.

Mervin Bonner Jr. was shot and killed on Aug. 25, 2019, at 18 years old.

He was supposed to start classes at Muskegon Community College the next day.

Watkins, who was 19 at the time of the shooting, was also found guilty of concealed weapon and felony firearms charges.

He and two others also faced charges of lying to law enforcement.

Watkins is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 16, according to Maat.