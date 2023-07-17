Watch Now
Man found dead with gunshot wounds in Muskegon Heights alley

Posted at 6:51 PM, Jul 17, 2023
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — An investigation is underway after an individual was found dead in Muskegon Heights over the weekend.

The Muskegon Heights Police Department (MHPD) says dispatchers were informed Sunday morning that a man was seen in an alley near Baker Street and Barney Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was found dead when first responders arrived on scene, according to police.

MHPD credits the Muskegon Heights Fire Department, Michigan State Police and Trinity Health EMS for their assistance.

Those with knowledge related to the incident are urged to call MHPD or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

