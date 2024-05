MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The body of a 51-year-old man was found at an abandoned property Sunday evening.

A possible overdose, Muskegon Heights Police (MHPD) tell FOX 17 it was reported just after 6:15 on the south side of E Lincoln Ave just west of Maffett St.

His identity and any relationship he had to the property have not been released.

If you have any information on what happened, please contact MHPD at (231) 733-8900 or Silent Observer.