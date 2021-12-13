Watch
Man faces homicide charge in connection to Fruitport shooting

Fruitport Police Department
Posted at 12:07 PM, Dec 13, 2021
FRUITPORT, Mich. — A Fruitport man faces a homicide charge in connection with the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old earlier this month.

Kevin Wilson, 21, was charged with one count of homicide – open murder and arraigned Friday, court records show.

His bond was set at $2 million.

Fruitport police say the shooting happened about 3 a.m. Dec. 9 near Park Street and S. 3rd Avenue.

Their investigation indicated a previous argument may have led to the shooting.

Wilson’s preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 28.

