Man faces homicide charge in connection to Fruitport shooting

FRUITPORT, Mich. — A Fruitport man faces a homicide charge in connection with the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old earlier this month.
Kevin Wilson, 21, was charged with one count of homicide – open murder and arraigned Friday, court records show.
His bond was set at $2 million.
Fruitport police say the shooting happened about 3 a.m. Dec. 9 near Park Street and S. 3rd Avenue.
Their investigation indicated a previous argument may have led to the shooting.
READ MORE: Man shot and killed overnight in Fruitport
Wilson’s preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 28.