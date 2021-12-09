Watch
Man shot and killed overnight in Fruitport

Posted at 8:18 AM, Dec 09, 2021
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Police say an 18-year-old Norton Shores man is dead after a shooting overnight in Muskegon County on Thursday.

It happened around 3 a..m. in the area of Park St. and South 3rd Ave. in Fruitport.

According to the Fruitport Police Department, a prior argument may have led to the shooting between the victim and the 21-year-old alleged suspect.

The victim was reportedly found in a car after the shooting.

The suspect was arrested and lodged in the Muskegon County jail.

Police say there is no danger to the public.

