Man shot and killed overnight in Fruitport

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Police say an 18-year-old Norton Shores man is dead after a shooting overnight in Muskegon County on Thursday.

It happened around 3 a..m. in the area of Park St. and South 3rd Ave. in Fruitport.

According to the Fruitport Police Department , a prior argument may have led to the shooting between the victim and the 21-year-old alleged suspect.

The victim was reportedly found in a car after the shooting.

The suspect was arrested and lodged in the Muskegon County jail.

Police say there is no danger to the public.

