Man dies en route to hospital after being shot in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A man has died after being shot in Muskegon Tuesday night.

The shooting happened in the 500 block of Margaret Street, according to the Muskegon Police Department (MPD). Officers found a 30-year-old Muskegon man with an apparent gunshot wound at around 10:40 p.m.

We’re told the victim was on the way to Trinity Hospital when he died of his injuries.

Police do not believe the shooting was a random act of violence. The incident remains under investigation.

Authorities express their condolences to the victim’s loved ones.

Those with knowledge related to the shooting are urged to connect with MPD by calling 231-724-6750. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

