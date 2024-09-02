Man dies after being shot multiple times in Muskegon Heights

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A man is dead after being shot in Muskegon Heights over the weekend.

Officers responded to the 3300 block of Hoyt Street Sunday before 6:40 a.m., according to the Muskegon Heights Police Department (MHPD).

We’re told officers found a 29-year-old Black man inside a white Buick with numerous gunshot wounds. Pro-Med and local firefighters tried to save his life but the man succumbed to his injuries.

Police have since identified the victim as Michael Stewart.

MHPD and Michigan State Police are investigating the shooting. A motive is not yet known.

The department expresses its sympathies to the victim’s loved ones.

Those with knowledge related to the shooting are urged to connect with investigators at 231-733-8900. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

