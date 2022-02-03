Man arrested in Muskegon County in connection to 2017 Baltimore missing person case

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A man was arrested in Muskegon County in connection to a missing person case out of Maryland.

Authorities arrested Michael Robertson in Muskegon on Wednesday for the murder of Akia Eggleston.

Eggleston went missing on May 3, 2017. She was 22 years old at the time of her disappearance and eight months pregnant.

Eggleston stopped at a bank in downtown Baltimore near the Inner Harbor. She was spotted on surveillance cameras at the bank but hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

The FBI was offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information regarding the whereabouts of Akia Shawnta Eggleston.

