Man airlifted to hospital after being burned in boat explosion

WHITEHALL, Mich — A man was hospitalized Sunday afternoon following a boat explosion in Muskegon County.

Officials with the White Lake Fire Authority say they were dispatched to Crosswinds Marine Service at 2:58 p.m. on a report of a boat explosion.

When they arrived, there was a small fire on the boat as a result of the explosion.

Investigators say, one adult male was in the boat at the time of the blast, and was helped out by a good Samaritan.

The victim was transported to Trinity Hospital in Muskegon and then airlifted to Grand Rapids with 2nd and 3rd degree burns.



The case in under investigation, but officials believe the explosion may have been caused a propane leak.

The boat is considered a total loss.



