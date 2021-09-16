Man accused of killing Twin Lake father of two in 2019 found guilty

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A man accused in the murder of Evan Yonker has been found guilty, the Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed Thursday.

We’re told a jury found Ryan Berry guilty of first-degree murder in addition to unlawful imprisonment and two counts of felony firearms.

Evan Yonker was found dead in Dalton Township in August 2019 with an apparent gunshot wound. Berry then made his way to Grand Haven where he jumped into Lake Michigan prior to his arrest.

