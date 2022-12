MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The man accused in the 2020 deaths of his foster parents has pleaded no contest.

The Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office says Gregory Scholtens pleaded no contest/mentally ill to two counts of second-degree murder.

Scholtens was 25 when Randy and Maureen were reportedly found dead at an Egelston Township mobile home park on June 11, 2020.

