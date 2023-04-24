Watch Now
M/V Kay E Barker runs aground in Muskegon

Posted at 3:51 PM, Apr 24, 2023
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The M/V Kay E. Barker ran aground just off the Muskegon outer breakwall on Monday.

According to the Interlake Steamship Company, the incident occurred at about 10 a.m. as the M/V Kay E. Barker approached the harbor. While making the approach, the ship was positioned just to the north of the center of the channel. At the time, it was traveling at a slow rate of speed.

The lake bottom has been surveyed since the incident. It has been confirmed that there is sand around the vessel.

No injuries in the incident have been reported. There has also been no pollution or any harm to the environment. The vessel does not appear to be damaged.

The M/V Kaye E. Barker is loaded with about 25,408 net tons of stone from Meldrum Bay, Ontario.

The Interlake Steamship Company is working with its internal response team to free the vessel.

