Lt. Gov. makes stop in Muskegon, highlights historic investment in area

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist made a stop in Muskegon Wednesday as part of the “Make it in Michigan” Tour.

Lt. Gov. Gilchrist says the state budget emphasizes “the three P’s”— people, places and projects.

“Michigan starts and ends with our people. We want to make sure that people know that they will be respected and protected in their communities, that they will be safe, because that is your, sort of, foundation for you to be able to do anything and do it effectively,” he explained. “Investing in places is often going to help us create those kinds of magnets for people, for businesses to stay and for businesses to come to, to be able to grow to find the talent they need…And then finally, investing in just good paying jobs throughout transformational economic development projects and making sure we have the tools that we need.”

LEO Director Susan Corbin and State Representative Will Snyder joined Lt. Gov. Gilchrist Wednesday to highlight the state’s investments in the Muskegon community.

The recently passed state budget includes more than $30 million for projects in Muskegon County, including $18 million for the Shaw-Walker factory redevelopment and $6 million for infrastructure improvements.

“Here in Muskegon, we have the Shaw-Walker project,” Lt. Gov. Gilchrist said. “500 units of housing, mixed-use development, in a way that, again, is going to be one of those magnets, one of those anchors for the kinds of communities that are vibrant, that are thriving, that people want to live and grow in.”

