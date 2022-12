MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A regular hobby is paying off for one Muskegon County man after matching all 5 Fantasy 5 Jackpot numbers.

MI LOTTERY

The anonymous winner says he was so surprised by the windfall, he drove all the way to the Michigan Lottery Office in Grand Rapids to have it verified.

"When they told me what I’d won, I was so excited! Winning has been such a cool experience,” he said.

The jackpot turned a $2 bet into $399,391, which the 63 year-old winner says he'll use to eliminate his debt.