Local icon Getty Drive-In set to start 81st season on Friday

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — One of West Michigan's last remaining drive-in theaters is getting an early start to its 81st season. The Getty Theater will open for 2024 this Friday, March 29.

Along with the usual double features that include new and recent releases, Getty is rolling out a schedule of classic films for movie-goers to enjoy on the big outdoor screen. Films shown as part of the "Getty Classic" series will cost $5 for entry.

The Getty Drive-In opened in 1944, but Celebration Cinema, which owns the theater, says the concession stand received some renovations in the off season.

“We spruced up the stand during our off-season,” says Chad Gemzer, General Manager. “It has retained an old school charm, but fresh paint and new equipment are welcome updates.”

Kicking off the 2024 season is the following line-up:

· Godzilla X Kong and Wonka

· Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire and Demon Slayer

· Kung Fu Panda and Trolls Band Together

· $5.00 Classic: Twister

The first 50 cars to arrive at the Getty Drive in this season will receive a FREE Getty Sticker, and a ‘Your Choice, Our Treat’ coupon for the concession stand.

"This is a summer tradition for lots of folks in West Michigan,” says Emily Loeks, Director of Community Affairs for Studio C. “Kids run around in flip flops and barefoot, set up camp chairs, string hammocks between cars and make expeditions to the playground and concession stand. It's a memorable way to experience a movie.”

Other new releases scheduled to show at the Getty Drive-In include: If, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Garfield, Bad Boys Sequel, Inside Out 2, A Quiet Place: Day One, Despicable Me 4, Deadpool 3, and Beetlejuice 2.

