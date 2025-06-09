Local grocery story damaged during weekend fire in Holton

HOLTON, Mich. — The only grocery store in the small town of Holton suffered significant damage during a fire this past weekend.

Holton Foods, which sits on the corner of Holton-Duck Lake Road and 2nd Street, caught fire around 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 8. Crews from Holton Township Fire Department called in aid from neighboring communities to help put out the flames.

No on was inside the building at the time of the fire. The cause of it remains under investigation.

The store did not have any fire suppression sprinklers, according to a firefighter from Holton Township. The building's age made the job of knocking the fire out difficult, per that firefighter.

Exact details on the damage were not available as of Monday afternoon.

Crews from Blue Lake, Dalton Township, Muskegon Township, Egleston Township, and White Lake Area fire departments assisted.

