Lights, Camera, Cars: Getty Drive-In opens for 81st season

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Getty Drive-In in Muskegon is opening its doors for the 81st season on Friday, March 29, continuing a long summer tradition in West Michigan.

First opening in 1944, the 'Getty' is now one of only nine drive-in movie theaters in Michigan.

This season, in addition to double-features of new movies, the Getty will be showing $5.00 "classics" starting with "Twister". The first 50 cars to that showing will receive a Getty Drive-In sticker along with a coupon for the concession stand.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube