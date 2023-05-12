Lakeshore Museum Center to hold escape room at historic Muskegon house

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Do you have what it takes to escape?

The Hackley and Hume Historic Site at the Lakeshore Museum Center (LMC) is offering patrons a chance to escape from a Victorian-themed escape room with riddles, puzzles and a dash of local history.

“For many years, the Hackley Attic has been a mysterious place for visitors,” says Director Erin Schmitz. “Now it is up to you and your closest friends to escape this Victorian-era storage room in 80 minutes, while brushing up on your Muskegon history at the same time!”

The restored Hackley House was once the home to the family of a local lumber baron during the early 1800s, according to LMC.

We’re told the escape room will be operated on four Fridays between May and October, limited to a maximum of 10 people per session.

Funded by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Michigan Arts and Culture Council, escape room sessions will begin at 5 p.m. on the following dates:



Friday, May 26

Friday, June 23

Friday, Sept. 22

Friday, Oct. 27

Tickets are priced at $20 for museum members and $25 for the general public.

Reserve tickets online.

Visit LMC’s website for their complete 2023 event schedule.

