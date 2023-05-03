Lake Express Ferry to launch 2023 season on Friday

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Lake Express Ferry has announced that it will launch its 2023 season on Friday, May 5. This year will be the ferry’s 20th season.

The Lake Express Ferry provides high-speed ferry service between Milwaukee and Muskegon. The ship provides the fastest ferry service on Lake Michigan. It carries 100,000 travelers from across the United States and the world. Each year, an average of 50 different foreign countries are represented among the Lake Express travelers.

The Lake Express Ferry features outside passenger and sun decks. Travelers can also relax inside the passenger cabin, which features first class-style seating in a variety of configurations.

Summer evening sailings will begin on June 30.

“We’re thrilled to be celebrating our 20th season of ferry service on Lake Michigan,” said Lake Express Senior Vice President Aaron Schultz. “It’s still one of the best ways to avoid Chicago traffic and enjoy a unique and comfortable experience while traveling to destinations in Wisconsin, Michigan, or beyond.”

The Lake Express Ferry’s 2023 season will begin on Friday, May 5. Tickets to travel can be purchased on the ferry’s website or calling 866-914-1010.

