Labor Department recovers $259K in overtime back wages for 330 Michigan health care workers

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Hundreds of Michigan health care workers will be getting overtime back pay after employers failed to pay the correct rates.

The U.S. Department of Labor says Martell & Company Home Care and Assistance LLC in Muskegon paid straight time instead of time-and-a-half, which is required after someone works 40 hours in a workweek.

They add that the company also failed to count time spent traveling to worksites as hours worked.

The Labor Department recovered nearly $24,000 for 26 health care workers at Martell’s Muskegon office as well as its Grand Rapids branch office.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, Dobie Road-Ingham County Medical Care in Okemos also violated overtime rules.

Investigators recovered $235,742 for 305 workers there.

“Today’s commemoration of National Caregivers Day reminds us of the important work that the nation’s healthcare workers do for us and for the community as a whole,” said wage and hour division district director Mary O’Rourke in Grand Rapids. “We owe these workers our gratitude and the Wage and Hour Division will hold accountable those employers who fail to pay employees their fair and rightfully earned wages.”