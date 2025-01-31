Kids' Food Basket expands operations at new Muskegon County location

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A new building is allowing Kids’ Food Basket to expand operations in Muskegon County. It will help them deliver at least 300 more daily meals for West Michigan students.

The new space is about eight times the size of its previous location.

The nonprofit is now equipped to teach classes on cooking, agriculture and nutrition, as well as host community gatherings.

KFB is still raising money for the expansion. Visit their website to make a donation.

