Jonathan Seyferth sworn in as Muskegon's 16th city manager

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon’s newest city manager was sworn in Monday.

Jonathan Seyferth took the oath of office and became Muskegon’s 16th city manager, the city says.

“I look forward to working alongside the City Commission and all of the hard-working and dedicated team members who work for the City of Muskegon,” says Seyferth. “Together, we can continue fostering strong, productive, and cooperative relationships with residents, the business community, and other agencies to keep Muskegon moving in a positive direction.”

We’re told Seyferth previously managed Gaines Charter Township and Coopersville.

Mayor Ken Johnson says he and commissioners are pleased with the skills Seyferth brings to the table, namely with community engagement and communications.

“We are thrilled with the prospect and expectations of what Jonathan and [Deputy City Manager] LeighAnn [Mikesell] will accomplish as a team,” says Johnson.

