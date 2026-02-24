'I've never heard of them before': Suspect in bar stabbing pleads not guilty

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The woman accused of stabbing three people at a bar in Muskegon County over the weekend said she'd never heard the victims' names until they were read in court on Tuesday.

Alida Taylor was arraigned on three counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm. Investigators said the 46-year-old from Walkerville was the person who stabbed three people at the Black Lotus Tavern in Holton on Friday, February 20.

WXMI/Jim Sutton The Black Lotus Tavern & Grill in Holton

The victims included a 23-year-old man from Hesperia and a 28-year-old woman who is five months pregnant, said Michigan State Police. All three survived the attack, with only two going to the hospital. The woman's unborn child was not hurt.

During Tuesday's arraignment hearing, Taylor told the judge she did not know the victims. She also admitted she previously faced a home invasion charge, which had been lowered from a felony case to a misdemeanor. The judge and prosecutor's office noted she had a warrant for failing to pay the $200 fine in that case.

WATCH: Stabbing suspect appears in court

Suspect in bar triple stabbing says she's never heard of victims before

The situation started as an argument between Taylor and the 45-year-old mother of the pregnant woman, according to investigators. The argument escalated into a fight, then Taylor allegedly pulled out a 3-inch knife.

Taylor ran out of the bar before police arrived, but Muskegon County sheriff's deputies arrested her after pulling over her vehilce near Maple Island Road and 60th Street.

The judge ordered Taylor to be held on a $50,000 bond. If convicted on just one of the assault charges, she could spend up to ten years in prison.

Taylor is due back in court in March.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube