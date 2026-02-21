Michigan State Police: Three people, including pregnant woman, injured in Holton bar stabbing

HOLTON, Mich. — The Michigan State Police Department says three people are recovering after a stabbing at Black Lotus Tavern in Holton late Friday night.

Authorities say officers arrived to the scene to find three people injured after a fight broke out, and one of the victims was a woman that is 5 months pregnant. Two patients were taken to a local hospital, and a third opted to seek private medical care.

None of the injuries were life threatening.An ultrasound was performed on the pregnant victim, with officials confirming the fetus was unharmed.

Michigan State Police say the suspect left the scene in a Jeep before police could arrive. She was eventually stopped at the intersection of Maple Island Road and 60th Street. The suspect was driving the vehicle, and was detained at the scene. The suspect has refused to answer questions from authorities.

