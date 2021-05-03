'It still doesn’t feel like this is real': Muskegon Co. man wins $158K lottery prize

LANSING, Mich. — A Muskegon County man is the winner of a $158,579 Club Keno The Jack jackpot.

“It still doesn’t feel like this is real,” said the lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous.

The big win came when the man matched his easy pick The Jack numbers to eight of the 20 Club Keno numbers in draw 1934158.

“I like to play the Club Keno game and decided to add The Jack to my ticket,” said the 56-year-old player. “A while later, I looked up at the screen and noticed The Jack had gone back down to $10,000. I scanned my ticket on the Lottery app and started shaking when I saw I’d won.”

The man bought his ticket at the Muskegon Recreation Club on Lakeshore Drive.

He says he plans to use his winnings to pay bills and invest.

Lottery players won more than $342 million playing Club Keno, The KICKER and The Jack in 2020.

