'It hasn't been done since the 1990s': Hackley & Hume gets renovated

MUSKEGON, Mich — Houses always need repairs, from shingles to plumbing to flooring.

The Hackley and Hume Historic Site has been a landmark in Muskegon for over 130 years. It often needs a couple of touch-ups. This year, it's getting a big restoration uplift.

Jack Caron/FOX 17 Painters from Fresh Coat Painters working on the City Barn at Hackley & Hume Historic Site.

“When you're looking from the ground up, you know, you don't necessarily see all the areas that are rotted. So, you think maybe it's just the paint that's chipping, until you get to it and start scraping," explained Alex Fonseca, Owner of Fresh Coat Painters.

Alex and his team took on quite the job. Specifically, a job that needs extra attention.

“Over the years, whoever painted before they documented the best that they could what those colors were, and they started numbering them," said Fonseca.

Jack Caron/FOX 17 The north side of the Hackley House.

Basically, they're working with a paint by number system. "We actually have numbers that coincide with the paint colors," explained Erin Schmitz, Historic Sites Director for Lakeshore Museum Center in Muskegon.

“The paint colors that you see on the buildings now are the original that they were painted in 1887," said Schmitz.

For a job so monumental, extra steps are needed. “That includes, you know, a lot of scraping and sanding some of the paint that's been peeling, emphasized Fonseca.

Jack Caron/FOX 17 Sanding being done to strip off the old paint of the Hackley & Hume City Barn.

