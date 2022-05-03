Investigators: El Royal Party Store fire was started by 10-year-old boy

FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A fire that destroyed a Muskegon County party store was started by a 10-year-old boy, according to Fruitport Township police.

The fire happened at the El Royal Party Store on Airline Highway just after 4 a.m. on April 17.

The El Royal Party Store was destroyed in the fire.

Officials say they have finished their investigation into the fire and found it was started next to the party store by a 10-year-old boy who was staying at the neighboring hotel.

The investigation report has been turned over to the Muskegon County prosecutor for review.

