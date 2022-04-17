Early morning fire destroys Muskegon Party Store

MUESKEGON, Mich. — An early morning fire destroyed a party store in the Muskegon area early Sunday morning.

The fire broke out around 4:00 at the El Royal Party Store on Airline Highway in Muskegon.

Fire crews tell FOX 17 they were called to a fully involved commercial fire. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and cleanup efforts are underway.

Fire officials say that residents at a nearby motel woke up to propane tank explosions, the party store sold but the explosions happened after the fire started.