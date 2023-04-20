IndiGrow celebrates 4/20 with cannabis consumption space opening

MUSKEGON, Mich. — IndiGrow celebrated its first 4/20 in business Thursday with food, fun, specials and the official opening of its outdoor consumption space “The Bowl.”

The downtown Muskegon cannabis microbusiness kicked off the festivities at 11 a.m. with fresh-made donuts from Morat’s Bakery.

Then, from 3 p.m.- 7 p.m., Papa Don’s food truck is providing food for customers.

“It’s true, 4/20 has become a very big day for cannabis retailers— not only in sales but how stores put themselves out for customers. The expectation is not only will a store have great deals on the sales floor but there will be other perks for shopping that day,” Karen Kekelik, co-owner of IndiGrow, said.

IndiGrow says its new addition of The Bowl is an outdoor cannabis consumption space for Muskegon community members and out-of-town visitors.

"We were so lucky to partner with this next-door property owner and they wanted to create a safe space where people can consume cannabis out of the public view," Karen told FOX 17 Thursday. "We're really thankful for this property owner and the city to have worked with us to have this space."

“We know that people that live in Muskegon and visit here sometimes don’t have a place where they can consume cannabis and this space is open to anyone 21+ who would like to utilize it. Most hotels, BnBs and some apartments have rules against cannabis smoking on the property. This is our solution,” co-owner Steve Kekelik added.

Michigan law requires that cannabis be consumed out of public view. Additionally, consumption must comply with zoning laws in the city of Muskegon.

The Kekeliks created berms around a vacant lot next to the IndiGrow facility to prevent people on the street from seeing the inside of The Bowl.

Inside, there are picnic tables, along with other seating options, yard games and a pergola shade structure.

IndiGrow plans to add more landscaping in the future.

The Bowl is open Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m.- 7 p.m, at 639 Clay in downtown Muskegon.

