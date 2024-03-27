In-person classes canceled at Muskegon Community College due to threat

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon Community College (MCC) announced it is canceling in-person classes on Wednesday, March 27 due to a threat.

All buildings are also closed. Online classes will proceed as scheduled.

According to the college's website, on late Tuesday night, they were notified a threat had been made.

MCC says police were contacted. The incident was reportedly investigated, and the school says there is no imminent threat.

Officials say campus is closed out of an abundance of caution, adding their priority is student safety and well-being.

Stay tuned to MCC's social media for any additional updates: