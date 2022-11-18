'Impractical Jokers' star Joe Gatto visits Muskegon tavern

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Hank’s Tavern in Muskegon had a visit on Thursday from Impractical Jokers star Joe Gatto.

The tavern shared images of some of the staff with Gatto on its Facebook page. That same day, Gatto performed at Muskegon's Frauenthal Center as part of his Joe Gatto’s Night of Comedy tour.

Gatto was a cast member on Impractical Jokers for the first nine seasons. The series is a hidden camera comedy show, which premiered on truTV in 2011. The series also stars Brian Quinn, James Murray, and Sal Vulcano.

A film version of the series titled Impractical Jokers: The Movie was released in 2020. The film was directed by Chris Henchy.

Gatto left the series during its ninth season. His last episode aired on August 19, 2021.

Earlier this year, Gatto, along Quinn, Vulcano, and Murray, made a cameo appearance in director Kevin Smith’s film Clerks III.

Hank’s Tavern is located at 2536 Henry Street in Muskegon.

