Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreMuskegon

Actions

'Impractical Jokers' star Joe Gatto visits Muskegon tavern

315978625_568208601976097_728909106355562897_n.jpg
Hank's Tavern (via Facebook)
<i>Impractical Jokers </i>star Joe Gatto at Hank's Tavern in Muskegon.
315978625_568208601976097_728909106355562897_n.jpg
316039991_568208535309437_5522698120136238715_n.jpg
Posted at 8:21 PM, Nov 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-17 20:21:34-05

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Hank’s Tavern in Muskegon had a visit on Thursday from Impractical Jokers star Joe Gatto.

The tavern shared images of some of the staff with Gatto on its Facebook page. That same day, Gatto performed at Muskegon's Frauenthal Center as part of his Joe Gatto’s Night of Comedy tour.

Gatto was a cast member on Impractical Jokers for the first nine seasons. The series is a hidden camera comedy show, which premiered on truTV in 2011. The series also stars Brian Quinn, James Murray, and Sal Vulcano.

A film version of the series titled Impractical Jokers: The Movie was released in 2020. The film was directed by Chris Henchy.

Gatto left the series during its ninth season. His last episode aired on August 19, 2021.

Earlier this year, Gatto, along Quinn, Vulcano, and Murray, made a cameo appearance in director Kevin Smith’s film Clerks III.

Hank’s Tavern is located at 2536 Henry Street in Muskegon.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered