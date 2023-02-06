Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreMuskegon

Actions

'I thought there was no way we had won': Muskegon Co. woman wins Fantasy 5 jackpot

muskegon woman wins.jpg
Michigan Lottery
muskegon woman wins.jpg
Posted at 9:26 AM, Feb 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-06 09:26:57-05

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon County woman is celebrating after winning a $332,421 Fantasy 5 jackpot on New Year’s Eve.

The Michigan Lottery says the lucky 65-year-old player matched the Fantasy 5 numbers in the Dec. 31 drawing after buying the winning ticket at the Meijer on Holton Road in North Muskegon.

muskegon woman wins.jpg

“Me and my husband usually play instant tickets, but we like to play Fantasy 5 when the jackpot gets big,” said the player. “My husband was checking the winning numbers on MichiganLottery.com New Year’s Day, and he told me that the winning ticket was purchased at a Meijer in Muskegon, so maybe we had won. I replied: ‘Yeah right!’ because I thought there was no way we had won.

“I scanned my ticket using the app scanner and when confetti came up on the screen with the jackpot amount, I started screaming. When I showed my husband the winning amount, we both started shaking. We were so excited!”

With her winnings, the woman plans to complete some home renovations and take a cruise.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17 Unfiltered

FOX 17 Unfiltered