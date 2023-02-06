'I thought there was no way we had won': Muskegon Co. woman wins Fantasy 5 jackpot

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon County woman is celebrating after winning a $332,421 Fantasy 5 jackpot on New Year’s Eve.

The Michigan Lottery says the lucky 65-year-old player matched the Fantasy 5 numbers in the Dec. 31 drawing after buying the winning ticket at the Meijer on Holton Road in North Muskegon.

Michigan Lottery

“Me and my husband usually play instant tickets, but we like to play Fantasy 5 when the jackpot gets big,” said the player. “My husband was checking the winning numbers on MichiganLottery.com New Year’s Day, and he told me that the winning ticket was purchased at a Meijer in Muskegon, so maybe we had won. I replied: ‘Yeah right!’ because I thought there was no way we had won.

“I scanned my ticket using the app scanner and when confetti came up on the screen with the jackpot amount, I started screaming. When I showed my husband the winning amount, we both started shaking. We were so excited!”

With her winnings, the woman plans to complete some home renovations and take a cruise.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube