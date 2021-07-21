Hospice of Michigan opens new Muskegon location

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Hospice of Michigan has opened a new office in Muskegon, the nonprofit has informed us.

The hospice says the new office is located at 1675 E. Mt. Garfield Rd., Suite 175 near The Lakes Mall.

“Hospice of Michigan is proud to open a new office to best serve the Muskegon community,” says Director of Market Operation Renee Wiard. “We’ve used takeaways from COVID-19 to optimize virtualization and shared spaces so our team can continue our mission of providing excellent care to every person, every time.”

We’re told the 1,560-square-foot office is equipped to help staff members provide easy access to care for community patients.

