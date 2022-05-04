Holton Quiz Bowl Team qualifies for NAQT National Tournament

HOLTON, Mich. — The Holton Red Devil Varsity Quiz Bowl Team has been invited to compete in the National NAQT Tournament. The tournament will be held May 27-29 at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis in Atlanta Georgia.

The team became eligible after finishing 6th in the Division 3 & 4 tournament of the State of Michigan NAQT tournament. This season, the team also won first place in the CSAA Silver tournament. They are coached by Mark English, Jessica Wagenmaker, Marilyn Predkelois, and Jason Gripton.

This season was the first time the team won their conference tournament. It is also the first time that the team competed in the state and national competitions. In 2016, the team participated in the National Small School Quiz Bowl competition in Chicago.

The cost for each of the 10 team members to compete will be $590. The team has started fundraising to pay for the travel fund. Anyone interested in donating to the Holton Red Devil Varsity Quiz Bowl Team’s travel fund can contact the coaches at (231)-821-1927 or menglish@holton.k12.mi.us.

