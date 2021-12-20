Watch
High levels of carbon monoxide discovered at Muskegon home

Posted at 11:00 PM, Dec 19, 2021
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Dangerously high levels of carbon monoxide were found at a Muskegon residence by the Norton Shores Fire Department (NSFD).

At 5:18 a.m. on December 19, 2021, Blue Shift Personnel were sent to a home in the 6500 block of Lake harbor Rd. in response to a medical emergency.

Upon arrival, units discovered dangerously high levels of carbon monoxide prompting them to immediately evacuate six people and two dogs.

Three of the people were treated at a local hospital.

NSFD encourages people to purchase a carbon monoxide detector as those involved in this incident could have lost their lives.

