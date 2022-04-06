Heavy police presence near apartments in Muskegon County

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Norton Shores Fire Department is warning the public of a heavy police presence near a Muskegon County apartment complex.

In a Facebook post, the department said multiple agencies were working a shots fired call in or near Tiffany Woods Apartments on Roosevelt Road and Woodside. Part of the Norton Shores Fire Department is assisting in the call.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area if at all possible, as it is still an ongoing situation.

This is an active story. FOX 17 has crews headed to the scene, and we will continue to post updates as we receive them.