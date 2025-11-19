MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon Heights Police Chief Maurice Sain confirmed that 42-year-old Deangelo Aubrey is under arrest in connection to the death of 36-year-old Sasha' Spears.

WATCH: 'He broke a lot of hearts': Family reacts to arrest in pair of Muskegon Heights deaths

Sasha's siblings say she and Aubrey dated on and off.

"He came into our lives like he was a good person. He was around my mother, my father on holidays, her son… pretended like he cared," said sister Shandrika Spears.

Sister Shamica Knight says she called police after finding Sasha' unresponsive in her home on Hoyt Street in Muskegon Heights Monday afternoon.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

"I just keep replaying finding her. I keep feeling like she didn't deserve it," Shamica said. "She was so strong in the midst of everything, she never gave up."

Both of Sasha's sisters are heartbroken.

"She was the baby girl, and now she gone," Shandrika said. "I love you sister, and I'll always, always love you."

Chief Sain says Aubrey is also in custody in connection to another woman's death.

Around 4 p.m. Monday, Muskegon Heights Police got a call reporting a woman missing.

According to detectives, she may have been with Aubrey, and the two had dated before.

Around 10 p.m. Monday, the woman was found dead in her car near the area of 6th and Delano.

Her identity has not been released.

"He broke a lot of hearts yesterday, and he hurt a lot of people. And I just hope he understands how many people he hurt yesterday, not only us, the other family too," Shandrika said.

According to Police, Aubrey was later found at a Walgreens in Muskegon Township and taken into custody.

"I feel so bad that I wasn't there to save her, because I knew she would have called me," said brother Demario Spears Sr.

Online records say Aubrey has a criminal history.

In 2020, he was charged in an assault case and pleaded no contest. He was paroled this past March.

Records show that Aubrey also spent time in prison for an armed robbery and assault from 2000.

Aubrey is now in the Muskegon County Jail awaiting formal charges.

Muskegon Heights Police ask that anyone with information on either of Monday's deaths to reach out to them at (231) 733-8900 or reach out to Silent Observer at (231) 722-7463.

A GoFund Me for Sasha's family is linked here.

