Hands-on workshop helps Muskegon Co. youth tell their stories

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The Mosaic Film Experience teamed up with Pathfinders of Muskegon to give 25 Muskegon County students an introduction to the art and science of digital storytelling.

Pathfinders of Muskegon

The half-day workshop took place Wednesday at Temple United Methodist Church in Muskegon Heights.

It aimed to introduce students to the language, process and techniques of digital content creation.

“Our goal is to inspire the next generation of storytellers to embrace the medium of digital storytelling to own their narratives and further connect with creative outlets,” said Mallory Strobl, education lead for Mosaic Film Experience.

Students got to experience hands-on education about media literacy and how to plan and create videos, including story ideation, outlining, storyboarding and filming.

Pathfinders of Muskegon

“Students are digital natives and storytelling can be a practical way to bridge classroom learning and real-world experiences,” said Skot Welch, founder of Mosaic Film Experience. “Storytelling is an in-demand communication skill for 21st-century careers across all disciplines and industries.”

Pathfinders of Muskegon is a community-based youth center. Its goal is to engage, empower and motivate youth in Muskegon by incorporating social emotional learning, mindfulness and creative expression to give youth a voice in their community.

“I enjoyed watching the workshop unfold,” said Shauna Hunter, Pathfinders of Muskegon executive director. “I was impressed with how the Mosaic Film Experience had students of all backgrounds so involved and interested in the process. Our participants are diverse; most are minorities, specifically BIPOC, and live within the inner-city communities of Muskegon County, many are LGBTQIA. Learning how to use digital filmmaking to tell their own stories is an important opportunity for the students.”

Pathfinders of Muskegon

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube