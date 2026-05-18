MUSKEGON, Mich. — Hamburger Mikey is partnering with Love INC of Muskegon for a special charity event Monday night, honoring a woman who volunteered with the Muskegon nonprofit for over 40 years.

WATCH: Hamburger Mikey is flipping burgers for Love Inc. and Muskegon neighbors in need

Hamburger Mikey is flipping burgers for Love Inc. and Muskegon neighbors in need

The event centers on Margo DeHaan, a pillar of Love Inc.'s food pantry program.

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In her honor, Hamburger Mikey created the "Margo Burger." Monday evening, the burger, along with tater tots and a drink, will sell for $12 and 100% of the proceeds will go to Love Inc. to support neighbors in need across Muskegon.

Tim Taylor, the face of Hamburger Mikey alongside his father, said giving back is something he was raised to do.

"I grew up in that kind of that surrounding of like, well, you need to give back to your community and do good things, and that's where I go by," Taylor said.

Hamburger Mikey has been a Muskegon staple for nearly 10 years, and Love Inc. has served the Muskegon community for almost 45 years. It's a ministry connecting neighbors in need with local food pantries, personal care pantries, baby pantries, and more.

Together, this partnership plans to impact Muskegon neighbors in a big way.

Local partners joining the event include Blueberry Haven, Hodgepodge Bakery, and Cisco.

The event runs from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at Hamburger Mikey's Muskegon location.

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