Halloween props missing from popular Comstock Park attraction

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The operator of a popular haunted attraction in Comstock Park is asking for the safe return of decorative props that went missing this week.

Storybook Hollow posted to Facebook saying a handful of their props had disappeared sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

We’re told some of the missing props were hand painted.

“We work very hard and pour our hearts and souls into creating this display for the community and it’s heartbreaking to have it treated this way,” the post reads.

Those who might know where those props are, are asked to return them “no questions asked.”

READ MORE: Popular Comstock Park haunted home recovers after August tornado

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube