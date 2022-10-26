Halloween at the Getty to be held on Saturday, October 29

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Studio C has announced the return of Halloween at the Getty for 2022. The event will be held on Saturday, October 29.

Gates will open for the event at 4:30 p.m. Guests are encouraged to come in costume. Trunk-or-Treat will be held from 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. at Screen One. Participants are asked to bring candy to share, as well as decorate their car.

Studio C The Getty at night.

The event will also have prizes for visitors with the best costume and the best car decorations. The announcement of the winners will be held at 6:30 p.m.

At 7:10 p.m., a special family film will be shown. Tickets for the film will be $5.

The movie shown will be 1995’s Casper. The film was directed by Brad Silberling, and stars Malachi Pearson as the voice of Casper, Christina Ricci as Kat Harvey, and Bill Pullman as Dr. James Harvey. The film was followed by the direct-to-video prequels Casper: A Spirited Beginning (1997) and Casper Meets Wendy (1998). It also led to the animated series The Spooktacular New Adventures of Casper, which aired on Fox Kids from 1996-1998.

Studio C Halloween at the Getty

“Halloween at the Getty is a perfect way to end the drive-in-movie season, and has become a great Muskegon tradition,” said Studio C’s Director of Community Affairs Emily Loeks. “Gathering outside around spooky stories with family and friends is the best way to beat the chills and make warm memories.”

Halloween at the Getty will be held on Saturday, October 29.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube