Half of local roads in Muskegon County blocks by storm damage

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Nearly 50 percent of all local roads in Muskegon County are impassible because of damage caused by this morning's severe thunderstorms.

According to the Muskegon County Emergency Services and Michigan State Police, many roads in the county have downed power lines on them. Officials say the highest concentration of closed roads is in the northern part of the county.

Michigan State Police A map of Muskegon County showing roads that are blocked by storm damage

Muskegon County activated its Emergency Operations Center to coordinate efforts to clean up debris, clear roads, and restore power.

All manner of first responders, including police officers, firefighters, EMS, tree cutting crews, and utility workers will all be extremely busy. Anyone in Muskegon County is asked to only call 911 in a life-threatening emergency.

If you have property that was damaged in the storm, you can submit a report to the Emergency Operations Center through their online portal.

