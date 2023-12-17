Hackley Public Library seeks community feedback at Town Hall

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Public libraries are a great resource for finding information, discovering your new favorite novel, taking advantage of programs and services or just hanging out.

As one of those resources, Muskegon's Hackley Public Library (HPL) has several programs and services for the community to take advantage of, and now, they want to hear your feedback.

The library is inviting the public to attend its Community Town Hall Meeting on Tuesday, December 19. They'll be taking feedback on how they can better serve the community through their services, programs and resources both in the library and at the Torrent House, where HPL's Local History & Genealogy Department is housed.

The Community Town Hall Meeting is at 6:30 p.m. and is free to attend. Pre-registration is preferred but not required. If you want to give feedback but can't make it to the meeting, be sure to fill out the Community Response Survey here.

In addition to the meeting, you can take a look at some of Hackley Public Library's upcoming events and programs here.