'Greatness of a community': Muskegon pet shelter flooded with help as well fails

"The greatness of a community is most accurately measured by the compassionate actions of its members."

It's a quote by Coretta Scott King and shared in a thank you to the community from Big Lake Humane Society.

After we reported they'd lost all water access due to an equipment overload, they found themselves suddenly flooded by help from around West Michigan.

"What could have been a disaster for our shelter has been turned completely around because of all of you," their social media post read. "We had neighbors pick up empty water jugs to refill, an Active Duty Army Service member brought so many gallons of water, people drove in from Grand Rapids with water, past adopters showed up with water and pups in tow, we received phone calls of support from all over, one gentleman used his CVS points to get bottled water, girl scouts gave out treats, people who has never heard of us until yesterday stopped in, we had offers to do laundry, and we saw so many people online share their words of support, our posts and reach out to their neighbors for empty jugs."

In less than 60 hours, the well repairs were entirely funded by donations.

"To every single person who showed up with water, paper towels, and donated to the well repair fund, we cannot thank you enough."

Repairs will start March 18, so they are still relying on the donations to keep the helter pets hydrated and clean until then.

If you'd like to keep helping them, reach out here.

