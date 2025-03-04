Big Lake Humane Society struggles without water, seeks donations

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Big Lake Humane Society in Muskegon is losing all of its water after a well completely broke down this weekend. Now, they have no clean water for the roughly 75 dogs and cats in their care.

While they raise the funds to replace their well, the nonprofit is also in need of a temporary supply of the bare necessities.

“We take care of living creatures, cats and dogs. So of course, to stay alive, all living creatures need food and water,” said Shelter Manager for Big Lake Humane Society Velvet Lyght. “We found out that there was a leak in one of the pumps because the snow was melting when it was 2 degrees out. Snow doesn't melt when it's 2 degrees out in Michigan.”

Lyght explains that the shelter has two water pumps. One pump was discovered to not be working at all. The other pump was running continuously on the same circuit.

“It was also discovered that this tank has been completely full of silt and water for who knows how long, which was causing the pumps to overheat and overcompensate because they always continuously ran on the same surface circuit, which caused an overload,” Lyght said.

This overload led to contamination. “The water is welling up through all of the dirt and sand. And it's also that dirt and sand is getting into the water main line, going into our water, making it so that the water is contaminated,” Lyght said.

The temporary fix is staff and nearby community filling up containers of water from their own faucets.

After a visit from a local contractor, “We’re able to get some water in solely for the purpose of cleaning and laundry,” Lyght said.

But it’s still not water fit for drinking. “We need the donations of safe, drinkable water that we can give our animals every day,” Lyght said.

To replace the well, Big Lake Humane Society says it will cost roughly $12,000, but they're already halfway there.

The shelter is accepting donations to reach their goal, and Lyght says in the meantime, they are asking nearby residents to drop off water to the shelter, if they are able.

To donate, click here.

