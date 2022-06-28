LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced the approval of a series of projects under the Michigan Strategic Fund (MSF), which includes an expansion for a life sciences provider in Muskegon.

We’re told Global Life Sciences Solutions USA — which researches and develops biological innovations such as vaccines, drugs and gene therapies — is coming to Muskegon Township, resulting in the creation of around 200 new jobs.

“Global Life Sciences’ $430 million investment in Muskegon will create 200 good jobs in the region while also further boosting West Michigan as a life sciences hub,” says Governor Whitmer. “My administration is committed to growing our economy, creating jobs, and investing in Muskegon and all areas of the state. Thanks to bipartisan legislative support of critical business attraction tools like the Michigan Business Development Program, we are empowering MEDC to compete for every project and every job. We’re pleased to welcome Global Life Sciences to Michigan, and we look forward to working with the company as it continues to grow and add jobs for West Michigan residents.”

The $430 million project will support the production of biological remedies at a yet-to-be-determined site with new equipment and clean spaces, according to the Michigan governor’s office.

The state says the MSF has approved nearly $6 million in funding toward the project.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube